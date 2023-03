The Verkhovna Rada has banned naming objects that glorify, perpetuate or symbolize the aggressor state - Russia.

A total of 248 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 7253, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill amends the law "On Geographical Names" regarding the decolonization of toponymy and regulating the use of geographical names in populated areas of Ukraine by prohibiting the assignment of geographical objects with names that glorify, perpetuate, promote or symbolize the occupying state or its notable, memorable, historical and cultural places, cities, dates, events, its figures who carried out military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries, state totalitarian policy and practice related to the persecution of the opposition (opposition figures), dissidents and other persons for criticizing the totalitarian Soviet and the totalitarian Russian regime, including citizens of Ukraine who live in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or were temporarily in the territory of the occupying state and became victims of persecution by Russian repressive bodies.

