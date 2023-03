A court has arrested the helicopter of the former Member of the Verkhovna Rada, businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI employees initiated the arrest of a helicopter, the mediated owner of which is ex-MP, shareholder of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

A court made the corresponding decision on the basis of materials collected by the investigators of the SBI.

The helicopter belongs to a legal entity controlled by the former MP.

Zhevaho used it for personal purposes during his stay on the territory of Ukraine.

The location of the helicopter was established and all necessary actions were taken to arrest it.

As part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, Zhevaho was notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code, and suspicions were also reported to a number of top managers of the bank.

They organized a scheme of embezzlement of USD 113 million of a financial institution, which harmed the interests of the state and depositors of the bank.

Today, the property of the suspected oligarch, as well as related legal entities, has been seized.

In particular, shares of Zhevaho enterprises for hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of societies, 26 real estate objects were arrested.

Also, the property of other legal entities associated with the former MP (14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments) was seized.

Back in October 2020, seized assets worth more than UAH 300 million were transferred to the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former MP and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho posted a bail of EUR 1 million and was released from custody in France.

The former parliamentarian was detained on December 27, 2022 in Courchevel (France).

On July 26, a court arrested in absentia the ex-MP, the beneficial owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

The SBI suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of USD 113 million of Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminal funds.