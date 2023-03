On March 21, Ukraine received EUR 1.5 billion as part of the large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance Program (MFA) from the EU.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The specified financing is the second tranche within the framework of the preferential credit program for 2023, the total amount of which is EUR 18 billion.

Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 3 billion in January 2023.

The funds are provided on unprecedented preferential terms for Ukraine and will be directed to financing the most urgent expenses of the state budget.

Ukraine will receive the next tranches within the framework of the large-scale MFA program in 2023, taking into account Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions agreed by the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with EUR 11.7 billion of macro-financial assistance.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 54.7% and attracted UAH 160.1 billion in January of this year.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.