The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oksen Lisovyi as Minister of Education and Science.

313 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since 2010, Lisovyi has been the director of the National Center Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Prior to that, he worked as a teacher at the Kyiv-Mohyla Collegium, a fencing coach and supported the activities of the public youth organization Sich, in a managerial position in the general directorate of JSC Ukrtelecom.

With the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he went to the front as a volunteer in the 95th Separate Assault Brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Education, Science and Innovation supported the appointment of Oksen Lisovyi as the new Minister of Education and Science.

On March 20, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science.

Skarlet has been in this position since December 17, 2020, before that he was the Acting Minister of Education.