During the past day, on March 20, 13 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, 2 people were killed and 3 were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 20, Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk Region: in Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Another 3 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on a Telegram channel.

At the same time, police documented 38 strikes in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy fired shells at f Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Karlivka, Sievierne, Lastochkyne, Trudove, Novokalynove, Maksymilianivka, Orlivka and Tonenke.

"The invaders fired from aviation, MLRS Grad, artillery, tanks. 9 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 5 residential buildings, a hangar, an economic structure, a gas pipeline, a water supply," the National Police said.

Avdiivka suffered most of the attacks - the enemy hit the city 17 times using aviation, Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery and tanks.

Apartment and private buildings were damaged, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured.

The invaders continue to destroy Bakhmut with rocket artillery, there one killed and one wounded.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, Russians fired on 11 settlements of the Donetsk Region, 27 civilian objects were damaged, two civilians were injured.