The Verkhovna Rada has expelled Member of Parliament Serhiy Lyovochkin (Platform for Life and Peace group) from the post of member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada supported the expulsion of Lyovochkin Serhiy from the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence," he wrote.

Earlier, Lyovochkin wrote a statement on the transition from the National Security Committee to the Committee on Youth and Sports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to transfer MP Lyovochkin from the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence to the Committee on Youth and Sports.