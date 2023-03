Ukraine managed to return 15 Ukrainian children along with their mothers, who were illegally deported by Russia.

It was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine managed to return 15 Ukrainian children together with their mothers and legal representatives. These are children from the cities of the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions that were occupied at the beginning of the war," he wrote.

The Ombudsman stressed that despite all the challenges, work continues to return Ukrainians deported by Russia to their native land.

He noted that as of today, according to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the full-scale war, Russia deported more than 16,000 Ukrainian children.