8,300 Civilians Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion - UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed the deaths of 8,317 civilians in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, 13,892 civilians were injured due to the actions of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that 6,446 killed and 11,374 wounded civilians were in the territories that were under the control of Ukraine at the time of the Russian invasion.

In the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions controlled by Ukraine, the death of 3,822 citizens was confirmed and another 5,360 were wounded; in other regions, 2,624 killed and 6,014 wounded were recorded.

It is also noted that 1,871 people were killed in the territory of Ukraine captured by Russian troops, and 2,518 were wounded.

In particular, 636 people were killed in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and 2,274 civilians were injured; in other captured regions, 1,235 killed and 244 wounded were recorded.

The UN warned that it concerns only known cases.

In fact, there are many more deaths.

So far, international organizations cannot access information from settlements where intense hostilities were taking place.

This applies, for example, to Mariupol, Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission reported that at least 14,059 civilians were victims of a full-scale war in Ukraine: 5,767 people were killed and 8,292 were wounded.