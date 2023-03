The Russian occupiers conducted searches in villages near the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. They resorted to threats in the absence of a passport of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, and also took away residents for refusing to receive it.

It was reported by the National Resistance Center.

In particular, the Russians raided the village of Azovske, where they conducted so-called "preventive searches." During them, they threatened residents without a Russian passport.

It is noted that the purpose of such repressive measures is psychological pressure to force local residents to receive a document of the enemy state.

"Unfortunately, during such inspections, Russians take residents suspected of disloyalty “to the basement” only for refusing to receive a passport," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers began to conduct searches of garage cooperatives under the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, in the village of Mykhailivka. What exactly the enemy is looking for is unknown.

In the city of Tokmak, the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers threaten to take away children if their parents refuse to receive documents from the Russian Federation.