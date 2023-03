The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, but added powers, now his position is called Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation. Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mykhailo Fedorov was appointed Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. For - 311," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed 32-year-old Fedorov from the position of Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation.

On Saturday, March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that at a meeting of the faction of the Servant of the People party, personnel changes in the government planned for next week were discussed, in particular, he noted that Fedorov will take care of a number of other areas.

In August 2019, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykhailo Fedorov, a former adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Vice Prime Minister for Digital Transformation.