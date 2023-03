Culture Ministry Can Assist Artists In Traveling Abroad Only If There Are Military Registration Documents

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports that it can assist artists in traveling abroad only if there are military registration documents.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Culture, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We emphasize that the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in crossing the state border is possible only if there are relevant documents, in particular military registration documents," the statement said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Culture can provide artists, creators, painters, performers, musicians and journalists with letters of assistance on crossing the border, if they belong to the sphere of culture and information and have the purpose of leaving to protect and popularize the interests of the state of Ukraine in the international arena, with a mandatory return to Ukraine.

The Ministry reports that in order to prevent cases of abuse, such as with stand-up comedian Andrii Shchehel and director Taras Holubkov, together with law enforcement agencies, it was forced to initiate tougher requirements for men of draft age to travel abroad.

"The only additional document to the preliminary list of mandatory documents that the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy needs to receive to prepare a letter of assistance regarding border crossing is the requirement to present military registration documents. Every man of draft age should have these documents in accordance with the law, and their absence is a violation of Ukrainian law," the message says.

The Ministry of Culture reports that, in the case of the Voskresinnya Chamber Choir (Ivano-Frankivsk), three people from the list submitted to the Ministry did not have military registration documents in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation.

The organization did not provide an exhaustive list of necessary documents for comments on the absence of these documents, in which case assistance for departure is not provided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during martial law and the declaration of mobilization, men, citizens of Ukraine of military age (18-60 years old) are prohibited from leaving the country.