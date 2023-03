470,000 Hectares Of Fields In 9 Regions Need To Be Demined For Sowing - Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense will carry out demining of agricultural lands for the sowing campaign.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov held another meeting of the National Authority for Mine Action, which was held at the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko and First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"Today, important decisions were made in order for peaceful agricultural machinery to enter our fields. We are doing everything possible to carry out spring field work in our country wherever there are suitable conditions for this. We have approved the Action Plan for demining agricultural lands. Ukrainian land in the areas most affected by hostilities will yield and feed people all over the world. We are making fields and other lands safe for farmers to work on,” Reznikov said.

It is assumed that survey and demining measures will be carried out first in the regions where the problem of land contamination is the most urgent, and the clearing of agricultural land is the most economically justified.

According to preliminary estimates, in 9 regions of Ukraine (Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy) about 470,000 hectares of agricultural land need to be surveyed and, if necessary, demined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 1 million hectares of agricultural land were mined in the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions.