Families Of Civil Servants And Journalists Killed During War Will Receive UAH 1 Million Aid - Passed Law

The Verkhovna Rada provided for the payment of a one-time financial aid to civil servants and journalists in the event that they are assigned a group of disabilities due to an injury received during the performance of official duties in connection with military aggression against Ukraine, as well as to family members of these persons in the event of their death.

A total of 275 voted for bill 7353, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This level of one-time assistance is defined for persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, employees of critical infrastructure facilities, journalists or members of their families:

- in case of death as a result of injury (contusion, trauma) - UAH 1 million;

- in case of establishment of 1-3 groups of disability that occurred as a result of injury (contusion, trauma) - in the amount from UAH 200,000 to UAH 800,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary rewards to servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are outside the combat zone, has changed.