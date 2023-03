Within the scope of covert mobilization, Russia additionally mobilizes about 20,000 people every month. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This process continues. And within the framework of covert mobilization, the rashists manage to mobilize about 20,000 people every month. In addition, new mobilization measures are also being prepared," said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence.

He added that just mobilizing people is not enough, they still need to be trained, and there are few training bases in the Russian Federation, so Belarus and Belarusian training grounds are used.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the local "authorities" announced large-scale military exercises in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, trying to hide the total mobilization.

In February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Russia was continuing forced mobilization in the Caucasus.