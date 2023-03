Russian invaders deliver a large number of seriously wounded by Kamazes to hospitals in Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As they continue to suffer huge losses, the Russian invaders are setting up more and more of their hospitals along the contact line.

In the village of Rozivka of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, one of these institutions of the occupiers is located in the building of a local hospital.

Over the past day, about 50 seriously wounded servicemen of the Russian army were brought there.

Also, in the village of Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers set up a hospital in the building of a local school.

"During March 19, a large number of seriously wounded were brought there. For this, the enemy used 4 medical trucks based on KAMAZ vehicles," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, and in some areas is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive.

The situation at the front is aggravating. The AFU repelled more than 120 enemy attacks during the day.