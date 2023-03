Banks’ Profit Up 2.2 Times To UAH 21.5 Billion In 2M

In January-February 2023, banks received a net profit of UAH 21.5 billion, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year (UAH 9.9 billion).

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bank revenues increased by 33% compared to the result of January-February 2022 and amounted to UAH 65.8 billion, expenses - by 12% to UAH 44.3 billion.

In January, banks made a profit of UAH 14.7 billion, in February - UAH 6.8 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, banks reduced their net profit by 68% to UAH 24.7 billion.

In 2021, the profit of banks amounted to a record-breaking UAH 77.5 billion.

In 2020, the profit of banks decreased by 29% to UAH 41.3 billion.

In 2019, solvent banks received UAH 59.634 billion in net profit.