The occupation authorities of the Crimean town of Dzhankoi imposed a municipal state of emergency in the city after a series of explosions in the city that rang out on the evening of Monday, March 20.

This follows from a statement by the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti.

The agency writes about the drone attack on the city.

Crimean media report that "the drones were filled with shrapnel" and were "aimed at civilian objects."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, residents reported on social media that several explosions rang out near the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi on March 20. The sounds of explosions were heard at approximately 8:49 p.m. A few minutes later, new explosions rang out. Telegram channel Mykolayivskyi Vaniyok reports that ambulances have already left the scene, and a fire broke out near one of the schools.

The Defense Intelligence reported that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr missiles during their transportation by rail. The Defense Intelligence notes that the mysterious explosions continue the process of Russia's demilitarization and prepare the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation.