Russian occupiers launched nine missile and 21 airstrikes on Ukraine on March 20.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the day, the enemy launched 21 air and nine missile strikes. One of them hit the city of Sloviyansk. There were no casualties among residents. Another missile strike hit Kramatorsk, a civilian infrastructure object. Seven high-rise buildings and three private cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties," the General Staff reported.

Also, the enemy launched 57 attacks using MLRSes.

The probability of launching missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains relatively high.

During the past day, the enemy's main objective remained attempts to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 120 enemy attacks in five directions over the past day.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar named the officers of the AFU who manage the defense in Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region and the Bakhmut area.