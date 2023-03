24 ships with 1.2 million tons of grain departed from Ukrainian seaports last week

Over the past week (March 13-19), 24 vessels with 1.2 million tons of grain crops left the ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor."

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In total, within the framework of the grain corridor, Ukraine shipped 25.2 million tons of agricultural products on 828 vessels.

"Ukraine sent almost 500,000 tons of humanitarian cargo with wheat to needy and hungry countries. A total of 140,000 tons of this crop were shipped as part of the humanitarian program Grain from Ukraine. Today (March 20), a ship with 30,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat arrived at the Kenyan port of Mombasa. In total, more than 320,000 tons of this crop were shipped to Kenya during the operation of the grain corridor," the message says.

Also, as part of Grain from Ukraine, the ship Negmar Cicek, which will transport 30,000 tons of wheat to Yemen, was loaded at the Black Sea port.

"This is the sixth tanker within the framework of the humanitarian program and the 4th vessel heading to Yemen. During the grain initiative, Yemen received more than 200,000 tons of humanitarian wheat from Ukraine," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 18, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for 120 days.

The number of ship calls to Ukrainian ports within the "grain agreement" framework continues to decrease due to interference from Russia.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.