On March 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 120 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

During the day, the enemy conducted 21 airstrikes and nine missile strikes. The town of Sloviyansk was attacked. No casualties among civilians were reported.

Another missile strike hit Kramatorsk, a civilian infrastructure facility. Seven high-rise buildings and three private cars were damaged. There were no casualties among the civilian population. Also, the enemy conducted 57 attacks using MLRSes.

On March 20, the enemy continued attempts to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. For this purpose, the occupiers conducted offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 120 attacks by the occupiers in the specified directions.

At the same time, the enemy continues to engineer terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the districts of 26 settlements. Among them are Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Starykove, Atynske, Kostiantynivka, Kindrativka, Volfine, Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Studenok, and Turiya of the Sumy Region; Kamiyanska Sloboda and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Region; as well as Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamiyanka, Krasne, Novomlynsk, Strelecha, and Chuhuyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, carrying out artillery shelling of the areas of 11 settlements along the line of combat confrontation. In particular, the Kupiyansk, Krokhmalne, and Berestove Districts of the Kharkiv Region were affected; Nevske, Pishchane, Bilohorivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region, as well as Spirne, Torsk, and Novoselivka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Novoselivske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers are not stopping their assault on the town of Bakhmut. At the same time, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, and Sieverne settlements. Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliyivka, Niu York, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Pryvillia, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region were shelled. In general, 12 settlements in the Bakhmut direction were affected by the fire of the occupiers.

In the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region. Areas of 17 settlements were subjected to numerous enemy shelling. In particular, Novobakhmutivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka, and Tonenke of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues its defense in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Intensive shelling, in particular, of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Orikhiv, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Vremivka, Novopil, and Pervomaiske - Donetsk Region; as well as Dudchany, Kozatske, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Berehove, Chervonyi Mayak, and Yantarne of the Kherson Region. The total number of shelled settlements is 41.

During the day, the AFU Air Force carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of rocket forces and artillery struck three areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation in the Bakhmut direction, where both the Ukrainian military and the occupiers succeeded.

According to British intelligence, Russian troops achieved success in the Avdiyivka Region of the Donetsk Region.