Ukraine Does Not Have 100,000 Of Losses Among Military - Danilov

The losses of Ukraine in the war do not reach 100,000 soldiers, as stated in one of the Western publications.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stated this to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, March 20.

Danilov noted that during the war, information about losses among the Ukrainian military is classified, but the announced figure is not true.

"I declare with full responsibility that we do not have 100,000 of losses among the military. It's impossible. Our military knows the exact figure, the President knows. During the war, this is classified information, but 100,000 it is completely untrue," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

According to him, the ratio of losses of Ukrainian forces to Russian invaders is 1 to 7, 1 to 8, in some cases 1 to 10, and the backbone of the army was prepared after 2014, which the Russian Federation did not have. In many areas, the losses of the enemy is "simply insane," Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces destroyed 700 more occupiers over the previous day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 165,610 of its military.

During the week, the Ukrainian military eliminated 5,820 Russian occupiers, as well as 387 units of weapons and military equipment.

Also, Russian occupation troops are trying to surround Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, but suffer serious losses.