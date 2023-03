There Is Certain Advance Of Enemy In Bakhmut, But We Also Have Successes In Some Areas - Maliar

In the Bakhmut direction, both units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the troops of the Russian invaders have certain successes. At the same time, in the battles for Bakhmut, the Russian Wagner PMC loses the most experienced mercenary units.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said this on the national telethon on Monday, March 20.

"The defense of Bakhmut allows you to reduce the offensive potential of the enemy. Our troops there just don't let enemy troops in any further... During this time, unfortunately, there are losses on our part. At the same time, the enemy has significantly higher losses," said Maliar.

According to her, in the battles in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military destroys detachments of the most experienced mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, who were thrown on the outskirts of the city.

The Deputy Minister said that now active battles are continuing in the Bakhmut direction. Both the Armed Forces and the Russian occupiers have certain successes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, March 19, the spokesman for the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi said that the occupiers were not able to complete the operation to encircle Bakhmut.

And Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said on Friday, March 17, that Bakhmut is a key point for the start of other military operations.