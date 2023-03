Russian occupation troops are trying to surround Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, but are suffering serious losses.

This was announced by the head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavriya direction, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is constantly trying to surround the town of Avdiyivka. I agree with my colleagues from Britain that Avdiyivka may soon become the second Bakhmut. It really is. But at the moment, not everything is so good with the Russian units attacking in this direction. Yesterday, the day before yesterday, three days ago, the enemy already used the last reserves it has," Dmytrashkivskyi said.

He noted that the enemy will suffer serious losses both in terms of personnel and equipment in this direction. In particular, during the past day, the enemy lost about three companies of personnel.

"The attacks that took place in the direction of Avdiyivka are all of the same type: the enemy attacks from the same forest planting, very predictably. And that is why our guys manage to defend their positions," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom reported that in the last three weeks, Russian forces have been gradually advancing around Avdiyivka, north of Donetsk, which is held by Ukraine. The situation around the town is similar to that near Bakhmut.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers are suffering losses, but they are trying to take Avdiyivka of the Donetsk Region in order to revive the offensive near Vuhledar.