Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the European Union and called on the participants of the meeting to increase the number and pace of ammunition supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most priority need is artillery ammunition. This is not only about quantity, but also about the speed of supply. The faster we get as many shells as possible, the more lives will be saved," he said.

Kuleba welcomed the initiative of European colleagues to increase the European Peace Facility (EPF) by EUR 2 billion to finance the procurement of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine and replenishment of partners’ stocks.

"Ukraine welcomes the initiative to conclude an agreement on the joint procurement of ammunition between a number of European states and the European Defense Agency. We look forward to its speedy implementation and operational supply of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a strategic step that will bring victory closer," the minister added.

Kuleba stressed that Russia's offensive will sooner or later lose its potential, so it is important to provide Ukrainian defenders with the maximum number of weapons and shells.

The Foreign Minister, in particular, called for the prompt provision of additional air defense equipment, tank shells, anti-tank systems, long-range, high-precision weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

"Learning remains an important element. I urge to strengthen the relevant programs so that at least ten battalions of the Ukrainian military are constantly in the training process," the minister said.

Kuleba placed a separate emphasis on the importance of systems repair and weapons production.

