The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has brought to court a case against the former head of the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region Roman Dudin, he faces life imprisonment for high treason.

The State Bureau of Investigation completed a pre-trial investigation against Dudin on the facts of high treason, unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service and disobedience (part 2 of article 111, part 5 of article 407, part 4 of article 402 of the Criminal Code).

The investigation found that having information about the offensive operation on the territory of Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, Dudin committed illegal actions aimed at conducting subversive activities against Ukraine in order to harm defense and state security.

It is noted that he was convinced of the success of the operation of the aggressor state and counted on an indulgent attitude towards himself from the side of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the ex-leader of the SSU Department:

- organized an attempt to remove the head of the Kharkiv Regional State (Military) Administration from fulfilling the duties assigned to him in order to prevent him from implementing the necessary measures of the legal regime of martial law and trying to seize state power in the region;

- discredited the current authorities of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region by providing inaccurate information to the media in order to destabilize the situation in the region;

- hindered the functioning of the unified control system of the security forces and the defense forces of the region;

- did not ensure the implementation of the tasks assigned to the SSU Department in the Kharkiv Region and, in the absence of any legal grounds, ordered the management personnel to leave the administrative premises and the territory of the city of Kharkiv (place of service) in the absence of prerequisites for this;

- created conditions for surrendering to the enemy the weapons, military supplies, means of providing combat operations, and personal protective equipment available in the administrative building of the SSU Department in the Kharkiv Region;

- arbitrarily left the place of service without good reason under martial law.

For crimes committed, he faces life imprisonment.

