Rada Dismisses Fedorov From Post Of Digital Transformation Minister To Reassign Him To This Post

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Digital Transformation.

298 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

MP Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) noted that Fedorov was dismissed temporarily.

"At the very next plenary session, he will be appointed to the same position with a new title: Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine," the parliamentarian wrote on his Telegram channel.

Fedorov has held the position of Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine since August 2019, before that he was an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science.