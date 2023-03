The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science.

295 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shkarlet has been in this position since December 17, 2020, before that he was the Acting Minister of Education.

In March 2021, 45 MPs asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of the appointment of Serhii Shkarlet as Minister of Education and Science, citing the fact of "button-pushing" during voting.

On March 18 of this year, a meeting of the Servant of the People faction took place, where the political force decided to appoint the director of the National Center Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi as the new minister of education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the mandate of Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, who is planned to be appointed as deputy of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that at a meeting of the faction of the Servant of the People party, personnel changes in the government planned for next week were discussed, namely: the dismissal of the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet and the appointment of the director of the National Center Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi as the minister of education; the dismissal of Pavlo Riabikin from the position of the Minister of Strategic Industries and the appointment of the former chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshin to the position of Minister of Strategic Industries.