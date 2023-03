Rada Prematurely Terminates Powers Of MP Zabrodskyi, They Plan To Appoint Him As Zaluzhnyi's Deputy

The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of the MP from the European Solidarity faction Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, who is planned to be appointed as the deputy of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Oleksii Honcharenko, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of MP Mykhailo Zabrodskyi. For - 307. The lieutenant general is returning to military service - he is planned to be appointed deputy of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi," Honcharenko wrote.

He expressed confidence that Zabrodskyi's experience will allow the Ukrainian army to multiply its successes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the regulatory committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada to prematurely terminate the powers of MP Zabrodskyi in connection with his submission of the relevant application.

In 2019, Zabrodskyi was elected a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity party (No. 4 on the party list).