Residents Of Occupied Kherson Region Will Not Be Provided With Medical Services Without Russian Passport

The occupation authorities of the left bank of the Kherson Region have introduced a mandatory insurance medical policy, which cannot be obtained without a Russian passport.

The first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the occupation authorities of the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson Region restrict public access to medical services.

"Doctors received a command not to provide medical services to people without an insurance policy of the Russian Federation, which cannot be issued without a Russian passport. In this way, the occupiers hope to force the population to issue Russian citizenship," he wrote.

According to him, in general, the humanitarian situation on the left bank of the Kherson Region is very difficult.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, Russian invaders threaten civilians with punitive actions, in particular imprisonment, in case of non-receipt of a passport of the Russian Federation.