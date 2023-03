Serhii Moskalenko, the organizer of torture chambers in the Kherson Region, was recently liquidated in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Serhii Moskalenko, the organizer of torture chambers in the Kherson Region, was liquidated a few days ago in the temporarily occupied territory," the message says.

The Defense Intelligence reports that the traitor, born in 1978, was a resident of Nova Kakhovka and the owner of a local security firm. During the occupation, he cooperated with the Russians and received the position of the so-called chief of the pre-trial detention center, where inhumane torture was perpetrated on captured Ukrainians.

The Defense Intelligence emphasizes that every war criminal deserves a fair retribution.

According to media reports, on the evening of March 17, a car carrying a 44-year-old collaborator from Nova Kakhovka, Serhii Moskalenko, exploded near the building of the Yuvileyna village council in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. Before the full-scale war, he had his own private security company Jaguar, and in March 2022 he became the "chief of the temporary detention center" in the "Novokakhovskyi police department" illegally created by the occupiers and was involved in the kidnapping and torture of many civilians of the Kakhovskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that on March 14, in the center of temporarily occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Region), a car with collaborator Ivan Tkach was blown up, he died during transportation to the hospital.