Russia cannot advance in several directions at the same time, because it has thrown all its forces into attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, but it can pretend that it is preparing an attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region in order to divert the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, said this.

Answering the question of whether the Russian Federation could launch an offensive elsewhere in the near future, Nayev replied that it was unlikely.

Russia concentrated all its forces on the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. It does not have the means and strength to advance somewhere else.

"However, the Russians are trying to create the impression that they are preparing offensive actions in other operational areas, primarily in Zaporizhzhia, in order to divert the attention of our military command," Nayev added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nayev also said that the main goals of the Russians when launching missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine are to create a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine by destroying critical infrastructure facilities in large cities. Separate targets can be military facilities.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have hit enemy concentration areas and military equipment, as well as repelled almost 70 attacks.