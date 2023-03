Ocean Plaza SEC In Kyiv And Other Property Confiscated From Russian Oligarch Rotenberg

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) confiscated the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv and other property in Ukraine from the Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on the materials collected by the SBI, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine sent a lawsuit to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine regarding the nationalization of the assets of Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg and members of his family in Ukraine.

On March 20, the HACC adopted a decision to confiscate the controlling part of corporate rights, integral property complexes, movable and immovable property, cash in bank accounts, including Avangard-Vilarti LLC and IU Lybid LLC, which are the owners of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center.

The court's decision will enter into force in 10 days.

Almost 70% of the shares of the mall will be transferred to state management.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must determine the state institution that will manage the Ukrainian assets of the sanctioned oligarch.

Employees of the SBI conducted a systematic analysis of information regarding the intervention of representatives of the Russian Federation and their influence on the economic and political life of Ukraine.

In particular, the involvement of Rotenberg, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the financing of crimes aimed at changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine and waging an aggressive war against Ukraine has been proven.

With regard to Rotenberg, his daughter Lilia Rotenberg and a number of other people from their entourage, the decrees of the President of Ukraine dated October 19, 2022 No. 726/2022 and No. 727/2022 put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)”.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the National Police to conduct an absentee investigation against Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.