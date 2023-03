Rada Dismisses Head Of Strategic Industries Ministry Riabikin, They Plan To Appoint Him Ambassador To China - Zhelezniak 17:18

Rada Dismisses Fedorov From Post Of Digital Transformation Minister To Reassign Him To This Post 17:08

Rada Dismisses Education Minister Shkarlet 16:58

Curfew In Kyiv Shortened By 1 Hour From March 26, It Will Be In Effect From 00:00 AM To 05:00 AM - Kyiv City Military Administration’s Order 16:12