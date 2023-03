Member of Parliament Volodymyr Hevko (Servant of the People) hit a pedestrian in the Lviv Region.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It was preliminarily established that on the evening of March 19, on the Ternopil - Lviv - Rava-Ruska highway in the village of Zolochiv district of the Lviv Region, a car driven by Hevko hit a pedestrian.

The incident took place outside the unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The victim died from injuries.

According to the investigation on the Draeger device, Hevko was sober.

At present, the issue of initiation of criminal proceedings, provided for in Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road traffic safety or operation of transport by persons that caused the death of the victim).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, MP Hevko announced that he was involved in a fatal road accident and that he is cooperating with the investigation and has passed all tests for alcohol and drugs.

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Member of Parliament Volodymyr Hevko of criminal responsibility, who was suspected of not declaring assets worth UAH 3.7 million.