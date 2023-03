Agricultural holding Continental Farmers Group, which is part of the company The Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment Co (Salic, Saudi Arabia), has started the spring sowing campaign and plans to sow 104,600 hectares with spring crops for the 2023 harvest.

This is stated in the message of the holding company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Continental Farmers Group has started spring sowing-2023. Thanks to the favorable weather, the work started a few days earlier than planned. Continental Farmers Group started with the sowing of spring rape, for which 15,900 hectares have been allocated. In addition, the company will traditionally sow sunflower, corn, soy, sugar beet and buckwheat. In total, this year 104,600 hectares have been allocated for spring crops," the message reads.

It is noted that during this sowing, the company will use part of its own seeds, in particular for soybeans and buckwheat.

"We are already facing the second spring sowing in difficult conditions. But, just like last year, we are determined to carry out planned work in a high-quality and timely manner, sow all areas and harvest a decent harvest from the fields. The area of crops in the company has not changed in general, but at the same time we pay attention to food security of Ukraine, so this season, important food crops - sugar beet and buckwheat - were left in the cropping structure. The area under the latter was increased compared to last year - from 1,200 hectares to 3,900 hectares," said the director general of the Continental Farmers Group Georg von Nolcken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of March 16, 10 regions have started the sowing campaign, while last year at this time sowing had not yet started.

In June 2019, Mriya agricultural holding and Continental Farmers Group (CFG), a subsidiary of Salic (Saudi Arabia), completed the merger of businesses into a single company called Continental Farmers Group.

The company grows wheat, corn, sunflower, barley, rapeseed, buckwheat, potatoes, soybeans and other agricultural crops.

In November 2018, the company Salic UK (United Kingdom), which is a subsidiary of the company Salic, and the agricultural holding Mriya completed the purchase and sale agreement of the majority of the holding's agricultural assets.