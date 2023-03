The occupiers fired six rockets over Ukraine on March 19.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Last day, the Russian Federation continued to use terror tactics against the civilian population of Ukraine. By shelling populated areas and objects of critical infrastructure, the enemy completely ignores the laws and customs of war. The Russian occupiers launched six missile and 13 airstrike and carried out 56 attacks using MLRSes, particularly the enemy aimed at the civil infrastructure of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions," the General Staff reported.

As a result of the rocket fire, there were casualties among civilians, and civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The probability of strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders hit the areas of concentration and military equipment of the enemy and repelled almost 70 attacks.

The Russian military suffers heavy losses and cannot complete the operation to capture Bakhmut. Their offensive attempts are not successful.