Putin can now be tried in absentia – Presidential Office

The Presidential Office says that following a warrant from the International Criminal Court, President Vladimir Putin can now be tried in absentia.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Smirnov informed Ukrainian News about this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, the warrant for Putin's arrest means that the world has dealt a powerful blow to the high-ranking officials of the aggressor country.

"With this decision, the International Court of Justice gave its legal assessment of the meaning of the personal immunity of officials of the Russian Federation. Now he (Putin) can be tried in absentia," Smirnov said.

He noted that, in fact, Putin has already been charged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, Denys Maslov, believes that the International Criminal Court's issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means the end of the dictator's history in the eyes of Russian elites.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of the International Criminal Court on the arrest of President Volodymyr Putin historic, from which historical responsibility will begin.

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin means that they should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.