The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Dmytro Lyppa as the director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine company.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Previously, Lyppa held the position of director general of the company Kametstal (created on the basis of the Dnipro Metallurgical Combine and the Dnipro Coke Chemical Plant), which is part of the Metinvest group.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 16, 2022, the Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy [Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine] terminated the powers of Serhii Makohon, the director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine company.

At the same time, on September 19, Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy appointed Pavel Stanchak as the director general of "GTS Operator of Ukraine."

Since January 1, 2020, Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy has managed the GTS Operator of Ukraine.

The length of the main gas pipelines of the network of the GTS Operator of Ukraine is 33,080 km, and the carrying capacity is 281 billion cubic meters of gas a year at the entrance and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

GTS includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.