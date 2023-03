On March 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the areas of concentration and military equipment of the enemy and repelled almost 70 attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Marin, and Shakhtarsk areas. During the past day, our forces repelled 69 enemy attacks in the indicated directions. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities.

Russian occupiers launched six missile and 13 airstrikes, carrying out 56 attacks using MLRSes, particularly on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. There are dead and wounded civilians, and civil infrastructure objects have been damaged.

Also, during the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Kliusy, Oleksandrivka, and Kamiyanska Sloboda settlements of the Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne, and Stepok in the Sumy Region; and Chervona Zoria, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Kamiyanka, Novomlynsk, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kindrashivka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the settlements of Novoselivske, Kreminna, and Bilohorivka. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Kupiyansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Siversk, and Spirne in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, defenders repelled enemy attacks in Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Hryhorivka settlements. In particular, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Mayorsk, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Berdychiv, and Mariyinka. Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Twenty-seven settlements were shelled, including Olhivske, Charivne, Novodanylivka, and Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Tamaryne, Odradokamiyanka, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Sadove, Rozlyv, and the city of Kherson.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the AFU destroyed three Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile systems, seven strikes – on areas where the occupying personnel is concentrated, and destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot.

At the same time, the Armed Forces destroyed a Russian UAV of the Zala type.

Units of missile troops and artillery struck the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex Tor, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, and three means of radio-electronic warfare of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses. Still, they are trying to take Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region to revive the offensive near Vuhledar.

In the Luhansk Region, an enemy offensive continues in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions.