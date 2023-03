Criminal Always Dragged To Scene Of His Crime. President’s Office Comments On Putin's Visit To Mariupol

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown cynicism and lack of remorse with his visit to occupied Mariupol.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter.

"The criminal is always dragged to the scene of his crime. While the countries of the civilized world claim the arrest of the "director of war" (Putin V. V.) in the case of crossing the border, the organizer of the killings of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city and mass graves," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning Russian propagandists said that Putin allegedly came to occupied Mariupol. They published a video of the Russian dictator allegedly driving through the destroyed city in a car, but in the darkness the destruction is not visible. In the video, Putin also visits the Philharmonic and communicates with local residents who thank him for the "victory."

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The warrant was also issued for the Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who kidnapped a child from the Donbas.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that the warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin means that he should be arrested outside the Russian Federation.