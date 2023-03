Today, on March 19, a large-scale fire broke out in occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Region.

Social networks report a possible hit at the base of Russian troops. It was reported by local Telegram channels.

Locals note that the fire broke out in the area of an elevator. Black smoke is noticeable even in other settlements.

At the same time, it is suggested that the Ukrainian military could attack the base of the Russian army in occupied Kakhovka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers tightened checks at checkpoints and began to threaten local residents who did not receive Russian passports with forced eviction.

The occupiers also threaten employees of budget organizations with dismissal if they do not receive a Russian passport.