Enemy Trying To Break Through AFU Defense In Kupiansk And Lyman Directions

In the Luhansk Region, the enemy offensive continues in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

In addition, the enemy held offensive actions in the areas of Kreminna and Dibrova. It carried out artillery attacks on Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka.

It is reported that the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. At the same time, a Shahed-136 UAV was shot down, and Ukrainian rocketeers and artillery gunners hit 7 areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions repelled 83 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk Region, the Russian occupiers are suffering losses, but they are trying to take Avdiivka. They need this to revive the offensive near Vuhledar.

In addition, Russia brought nine ships to the Black Sea, of which two missile carriers, which can be equipped with 16 Kalibr missiles.