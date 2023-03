The Russian occupiers are suffering losses, but they are trying to take Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region in order to revive the offensive near Vuhledar.

The speaker of the joint press center of the Tavriia Defense Forces Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi announced this on the air of the information telethon.

According to him, attempts to encircle the city occur within the last two weeks.

Dmytrashkovskyi says that invaders need Avdiivka as a bridgehead to launch an offensive on Vuhledar.

Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian positions. The occupiers attacked them 37 times on March 18 and shelled them 317 times. At night there were four assaults and 122 cases of shelling.

"Yesterday, the enemy lost about three companies of personnel, 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles in a total of 46 units. All equipment was destroyed in the area of Spartak and Vodiane, where they conducted active assault actions," Dmytrashkovskyi said.

He said that so far the invaders have no success, but there are certain achievements in Ukrainian fighters. The Russians are trying to attract two new tank companies. This means that two tank companies of the Russian Federation have already been destroyed. Meanwhile, Ukrainians repel attacks on the occupiers.

"There is a positional struggle: first the Russian troops are advancing, then we repel some position. But the enemy, in view of everything, has significant exhaustion, the little we need is the supply of weapons and equipment by our Western partners," the speaker emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions repelled 83 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day.

In addition, Russia brought nine ships to the Black Sea, of which two missile carriers, which can be equipped with 16 Kalibr missiles.