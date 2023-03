Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has showed the loading of military equipment to be sent as assistance to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression. Anand posted the corresponding video on her Twitter account on Sunday, March 19.

“More Canadian military aid is en route to Ukraine. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," she said.

In social networks, people recognized that Canada was sending Bergepanzer 3 armored repair and evacuation vehicles to Ukraine. It is known from open sources that Bergepanzer 3 are designed to serve Leopard 2 tanks, in particular, the restoration of vehicles damaged in battle, assistance in installing and dismantling engines and towers, as well as providing support in a repair shop.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the Canadian Armed Forces reported that Canada sent another batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Europe for Ukraine.

On March 13, it became known that 55 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed training in Spain to control and maintain German Leopard 2 tanks.

On February 4, a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft flew from Halifax with the first Leopard 2 main battle tank, which Canada sent to Ukraine.