The Kremlin’s press service has reported on the trip of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. In the published video, allegedly the president of the Russian Federation, who always sits at long tables at a long distance from everyone, closely communicates with the "residents" of the city destroyed by him.

The Kremlin said that Putin flew to the occupied Mariupol by helicopter, and then allegedly got behind the wheel of a car himself and drove around the city. In one of the courtyards in the middle of the night, he was "accidentally" met by a crowd of "grateful spectators."

During this trip, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin told the dictator about plans to build new residential neighborhoods, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure, medical institutions in the city they destroyed. The occupiers even managed to prepare some design documentation for the allocation of funds for this "grand reconstruction."

Russian propaganda said that allegedly Putin went into one of the apartments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, a video appeared of Russian occupation troops placing a Buk air defense system between residential buildings in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

On March 14, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that the Russian occupiers began to strengthen along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway.

On March 10, an enemy patrolling helicopter was recorded over occupied Mariupol for the first time.