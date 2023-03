Enemy Looking For New Tactic For Air Attacks In Ukraine - South Operational Command

Russia has brought nine ships to the Black Sea, of which two missile carriers, which can be equipped with 16 Kalibr missiles.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Humeniuk has announced this.

Such activity, according to Humeniuk, may indicate the threat of spot missile strikes on Ukraine. Currently, the enemy is looking for a new tactic for air attacks on Ukraine, since massive strikes did not have the desired effect.

According to her, the occupiers are holding vessels in the Black Sea holding in a safe area, "calculating more than 100 sea mines so as not to be hit by our weapons."

"There is a curtailment of the search operation where the air incident occurred, they were looking for something there. Weather and depths do not contribute to the continuation of these works," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops launched four missile attacks in the direction of the Odesa Region , March 14. Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy targets, but debris and an explosive wave damaged several private houses and a kindergarten.

Also on March 14, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian drone, presumably Orlan-10.

Also, due to a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, one person was killed, seven were injured.