Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar assures that mobilized people are not sent to the front line without proper training, and the issue of sending summonses through the Diia application is not discussed. This is stated on Maliar’s official page on Telegram.

The Deputy Minister said that Russian propaganda uses fakes and myths to discredit mobilization in Ukraine.

"At the moment, summonses are not issued through the Diia. And this is not worked out," she emphasized.

Maliar also stressed that women are not mobilized in Ukraine without their consent, even doctors. A woman liable to military service can receive a summons only to clarify the data. Because they, according to the law, must do this once every 5 years.

"Another Russian narrative is that those mobilized immediately without preparation are sent to Bakhmut. In fact, those mobilized who did not undergo military service are sent to training centers. Due to a large-scale war, the training of private and sergeant personnel takes place on reduced terms, but without reducing the quality of training.

If you are not equipped with weapons and training, you should report it to the hotline. In order to quickly understand and take action, you need to give the name and surname of the mobilized person and the number of the military unit to which they were sent, and which Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre sent. The numbers of the Ministry of Defense hotline: 0-800-500-410, 0-800-500-442 and 044-454-44-99," the official said.