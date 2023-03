The United Kingdom defence intelligence links Russian plans to change the draft age with the desire to have more trained reservists and force those who now avoid it through higher education to go through the army. This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the UK.

Intelligence recalls that on March 13, a bill appeared in the State Duma that proposes to change the draft age for men from 18-27 to 21-30 years old, and which is likely to be adopted and enter into force in 2024. Analysts recalled that Russia leads the call twice a year, and at least officially conscripts are not involved in hostilities in Ukraine. However, at least a few hundred of them seem to have signed a contract under pressure.

Plans to change the draft age are associated with the fact that now many young people avoid the army on the basis of being students of higher educational institutions.

"The authorities are highly likely changing the age bracket to bolster troop numbers by ensuring that students are eventually forced to serve. Even if Russia continues to refrain from deploying conscripts in the war, extra conscripts will free up a greater proportion of professional soldiers to fight,” the defence intelligence update notes.