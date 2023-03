The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping planned talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss schemes for evading sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation for invading Ukraine. Xi's visit to Moscow will take place on March 20-22. This is stated in the report of analysts from Washington, published on the night of Saturday, March 18, Kyiv time.

In addition, the Chinese leader probably intends to discuss China's interest in mediating negotiations on the end of the war in Ukraine.

“Xi likely plans to discuss sanctions evasion schemes with Putin and Russian officials to support the sale and provision of Chinese equipment to Russia,” ISW said.

At the same time, it is noted that the President of the PRC probably seeks to "promote Chinese efforts aiming to position China as an impartial third-party mediator for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine."

The organization recalled that on March 1, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping signed a package of 16 agreements that can contribute to bypassing Russian sanctions by sending Chinese goods through Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow and hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. After that, according to The Wall Street Journal, the Chinese leader intends to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.