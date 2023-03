US To Provide Ukraine With Additional USD 7.4 Billion In Aid By September - US Permanent Representative To UN

The United States intends to allocate an additional USD 7.4 billion in aid to Ukraine by September this year.

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced this at the UN Security Council briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, according to an official message on the page of the U.S. Mission to the UN.

"For our part, since the invasion, the United States has provided nearly USD 2 billion in humanitarian assistance to those in need in Ukraine and the region. And we have provided nearly USD 15.5 billion in direct budget support to the Government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. We plan to provide an additional USD 7.4 billion through September,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said.

The U.S. diplomat recalled that on February 15, the UN announced the need to raise USD 3.9 billion for agencies and non-governmental organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Ukraine, as well as USD 1.7 billion to support countries that accept millions of Afghan refugees.

She also called on the international community to continue to make efforts in support of Ukrainians.